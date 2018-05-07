Media player
Ice cream makers struggle with soaring vanilla prices
The price of vanilla has been at record highs - it's now more pricey than silver. Will ice cream makers have to put up prices? Hannah, Cleo and Kitty from Snugburys Ice Cream have held off... for now!
07 May 2018
