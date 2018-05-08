Government needs to solve housing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Government needs to solve housing and healthcare issues

Lord Willetts, the former universities minister under David Cameron, is heading one of the most comprehensive inquiries into the growing economic tensions between the young and old.

He told the BBC that each generation faces different problems, and the government needs to step in and help solve them.

  • 08 May 2018
Go to next video: 'My traumatic experience didn't need to happen'