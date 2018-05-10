Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What exactly is the Bank of England interest rate?
Well, for one thing, it could make your mortgage more expensive. Here is how it works, and why it could affect you.
Animation by Zoe Bartholomew.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window