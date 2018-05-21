Businesswoman of the Year shares her top tips
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Businesswoman of the Year shares her top tips

Liv Garfield, winner of the Businesswoman of the Year award, has lots of tips for workplace success.

She runs Severn Trent, one of the UK's largest water companies.

"Don’t create a work persona", is her number one piece of advice.

Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart

See more at CEO Secrets

  • 21 May 2018
Go to next video: 'Get on the wavelength of your staff'