Ms Curvaceous takes on the 'fat tax'
Corrine Mensah was recently crowned Ms Curvaceous UK 2018.

She thinks it’s unfair that brands charge more for plus-size clothing, but is there logic behind it?

Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart

  • 22 May 2018