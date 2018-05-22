Media player
Ms Curvaceous takes on the 'fat tax'
Corrine Mensah was recently crowned Ms Curvaceous UK 2018.
She thinks it’s unfair that brands charge more for plus-size clothing, but is there logic behind it?
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
22 May 2018
