Are tumble dryers still a fire risk?
After five million tumble dryers made by Whirlpool were identified as a fire risk, the company started fixing them. But dryers still seem to be catching fire, even after they have been modified to make them safe. Viewers of the BBC’s Watchdog Live sent pictures of two separate incidents.
Whirlpool rejects Watchdog's allegations, and says it has confidence in the modification programme.
16 May 2018
