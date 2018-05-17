What are fixed-odds betting terminals?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What are fixed-odds betting terminals?

Fixed-odds betting terminals - found in bookmakers' shops - have been called the "crack cocaine" of the gambling world. Punters lose nearly £2bn a year playing them, and now the government has announced plans to restrict the maximum stake to £2. So, what are they?

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 17 May 2018