Million dollar idea: The video game

How the video game became a million dollar idea.

Video games are the biggest entertainment business in the world, worth $100bn a year - more even than the Hollywood film industry. Aaron Heslehurst explains how the industry was all started by a bunch of American students in the early 1960s.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 18 May 2018
