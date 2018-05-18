'I know all about AK-47s - and now apples!'
White people living in South Africa own more than 23% of the agricultural land but are just 9% of the population.

Talk of land expropriation without compensation scares foreign investors, but former ANC fighter Errol April - who has gone from carrying an AK-47 rifle to growing apples - says sharing the land is one way to share the wealth of the country.

  • 18 May 2018
