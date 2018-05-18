Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I know all about AK-47s - and now apples!'
White people living in South Africa own more than 23% of the agricultural land but are just 9% of the population.
Talk of land expropriation without compensation scares foreign investors, but former ANC fighter Errol April - who has gone from carrying an AK-47 rifle to growing apples - says sharing the land is one way to share the wealth of the country.
-
18 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window