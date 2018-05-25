Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zambia's mobile phone street sellers
In Zambia, the mobile phone sector is experiencing a boom. Until recently, the country had just two operators but now has four - with more expected - and the country's mobile phone street vendors are becoming increasingly concerned about the new competitors. Kennedy Gondwe reports.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window