Ethiopia's foreign currency shortage hits small firms
Ethiopia's prime minister has warned that there will be no quick fix to the scarcity of foreign currency in the country. Yet it seems that some sectors of the economy are getting preferential treatment when it comes to accessing hard foreign cash.
The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza reports from Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.
25 May 2018
