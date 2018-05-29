Exotic mushrooms boost fortunes in Kashmir
In the troubled region of Kashmir, a flashpoint between India and Pakistan, people have had to carve out a living despite it being heavily militarised. But now a rare type of mushroom is giving locals a chance to boost their fortunes.

Produced by Yogita Limaye, Jaltson AC and Vishnu Vardhan

  • 29 May 2018
