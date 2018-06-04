Barclays boss: UK needs to watch US
Barclays chief executive Jes Staley, speaking to business editor Simon Jack, warns that for the first time since the financial crisis, the US is following a very different path from the rest of the world on financial services and one that threatens to give it a global competitive advantage.

  • 04 Jun 2018