Barclays boss: UK needs to watch US

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley, speaking to business editor Simon Jack, warns that for the first time since the financial crisis, the US is following a very different path from the rest of the world on financial services and one that threatens to give it a global competitive advantage.
04 Jun 2018
