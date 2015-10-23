No fear: Double back flip in a wheelchair

Video

Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham is 22 and from Las Vegas, Nevada. Aaron, who was born with spina bifida, was adopted into a family of six children and used a wheelchair from an early age.

Wheelz went to his first skate park aged eight with his older brother and after watching from behind the fence, his brother challenged him to drop into the bowl himself. He gave it a go, landed on his face but was hooked from that moment.

Now Wheelz is the only person to land a double back flip in a wheelchair and is continually pushing himself to see what tricks he can do next.

"Fear is definitely a huge part of it" says Wheelz. " It's more than just regular fear, it's 'I'm going to die'."

Talk about the video on social media using #wheelz

For a version with subtitles and a text description, click here

Video Journalist: Kate Monaghan

For more Disability News, follow BBC Ouch on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly podcast.