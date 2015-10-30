Spooking-up wheelchairs for Halloween

Video

Oisin Roberts was seven when he first talked about wanting a Halloween costume that incorporated his wheelchair. His favourite character at the time was Batman, so his step-dad Paddy Browne transformed his chair into the Batmobile. Halloween in the Roberts household is now a time when Oisin becomes whoever he wants.

Now nine years old, Oisin lives with his family in a remote village near Letterkenny in Ireland. "I am a Star Wars geek, so this year I've been getting Oisin into Star Wars," says Browne, "and he decided that he wanted to dress up as Darth Vader, so this weekend I turned his chair into the Death Star."

Oisin uses a wheelchair because of his cerebral palsy and Paddy says he gets a lot of stares from other children because of it. "But now they stare because of how cool his chair is," Browne says, "and Oisin just loves it."

Video Journalist: Kate Monaghan

For more Disability News, follow BBC Ouch on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to the weekly podcast.