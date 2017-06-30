The only MP who wears a t-shirt in parliament

Video

Meet Jared O'Mara. He's the MP who knocked former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg off his Sheffield Hallam seat in the recent General Election.

It was one of the most talked about scalpings from the early hours of 9 June and O'Mara himself didn't expect to win.

The 35 year-old was born and bred in Sheffield and has cerebral palsy. A former activist, he knows his disability politics well and proudly says his impairment is part of him and it has helped create the man he is.

With Damon Rose and Beth Rose.

