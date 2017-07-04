'You don't look sick enough to park there!' - the radio presenter with a hidden disability

Video

Radio presenter Erika North was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) 10 years ago.

The 43-year-old is one of the regular voices on BBC Radio Kent.

But what many listeners don't realise is she also has to contend with fatigue and brain fog. Mobility can be a challenge too as a result of her condition.

Erika explains what it is like to live with a hidden disability when "people don't think I look sick enough to deserve my disabled parking badge".

BBC reporter: Natalie Eacersall