JJ Chalmers and Darren Campbell examine what inspires and motivates people in sport.

Video
JJ Chalmers and Darren Campbell examine what inspires, motivates and encourages people in sport, and what you can do to follow them.
We talk to people who compete at all levels of disability sport - to find out why they do it and what challenges they overcome to take part.
This special show comes ahead of the World Para-Athletics Championships at the London Stadium.
-
14 Jul 2017
