What happens to my disabled son when I die?

Mark Neary has a recurring nightmare.

He dreams that six months after his own death, his son Steven - who has autism and learning disabilities - will end up in a residential unit like the one in which he was once illegally held.

In 2010, a human rights court case ruled that Steven’s detention in the unit was unlawful. Today he lives independently - with support painstakingly managed by his dad, Mark.

Routine is vital for Steven, so Mark hopes that his own after-death plan, will keep his son thriving after he’s gone.

With Emma Tracey.

