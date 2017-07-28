When psychologists watched a comedian perform they ended up diagnosing him with bipolar.

Video

Comedian John Scott was labelled schizophrenic for five years before he ended up in crisis in hospital and face-to-face with the psychologists who had gone to his show.

During their night out the medics had decided the performer they were watching was definitely bipolar.

The chance encounter meant the second time they met - in hospital - John was correctly diagnosed and treated.

John has experienced psychotic delusions, but he doesn’t think they are talked about widely enough, so he’s made them the subject of his latest comedy show Delusions, which will be performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

During his interview John touches upon self-medication and some of the causes and content of his delusions, which may affect you if you're having a tricky time at the moment.

With Emma Tracey and Beth Rose.

