'Let my adopted children enter the UK'

Video

An NHS surgeon has spoken of his frustration that his British wife and their three young children have been stranded on opposite sides of the Atlantic because the UK government will not let the couple's two adopted children into the UK.

Patrick Thies, a US orthopaedic surgeon working at Birmingham's Queen Elizbeth Hospital, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme it was unfair his biological son and adopted sons had been treated differently.

He is currently in the US with his adopted sons, with his wife Gillian and biological son in the UK.

The family initially applied for the wrong visa, following poor advice.

The Home Office said in a statement: "All applications for leave to remain are considered on their individual merits in line with the immigration rules."

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.