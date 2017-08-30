Among 15-19 year olds New Zealand has by far the world's highest suicide rate

Video

Hundreds of pairs of shoes are making their way round New Zealand in a project to raise awareness of suicide in the country. Bereaved families have donated a pair of shoes for each loved-one lost to suicide.

It's part of a campaign by community groups to try to get the government to improve mental health services. Jane Stevens lost her son Nicky in 2015.

(Pic: Diane Hall holds the workboots of her husband Jake, who died from suicide in 2014; Credit Simon Oosterman)