Meet the latest robots designed to engage with humans on emotional and romantic levels.

Video

James Young, 27, takes us on a personal journey to explore the latest robots being developed to engage with humans on an emotional level.

After turning to cutting edge tech since an accident five years ago which left him as a double amputee, James has started to explore the limits of the human-robot connection.

In this film, James goes on a journey to meet the people designing tech solutions to mental health, loneliness and even romance. From meeting a sex doll with AI to robots designed to stop us being lonely, James asks whether robots can ever truly love us.

Made in association with BBC Make it Digital.