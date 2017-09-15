Behind bars with a mental illness

Video

Ria found herself in prison after she set light to her home when she was in it.

She had been suffering from psychosis brought on by distress at the death of a friend.

While on remand, she worked hard to make herself better.

With Beth Rose and Damon Rose

