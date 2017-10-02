Why I avoid others with cystic fibrosis

Video

Vlogger Charles Michael Duke, 22, posts comedy songs and videos about life with cystic fibrosis on YouTube.

People with CF shouldn’t meet face to face due to fear of cross-contamination. So they hang out online, where Charles feeds the community with his niche CF references such as having fingers like ET and potent flatulence caused by a low-functioning pancreas.

The Southampton-based actor has been waiting two and a half years for a double lung transplant and is working hard to stay well enough for the operation.

Interview by Emma Tracey

