What's it like as a stand-up comedian if you can't talk?

Video

Comedian Lee Ridley, a.k.a. Lost Voice Guy, has cerebral palsy and can't use his voice.

Here he reveals what it's like to work as a stand-up comedian when you have to rely on a synthetic voice on an iPad for that all-important comedic timing and tone.

BBC Ouch Storytelling Live: Awkward Moments will be broadcast on the BBC News Channel at 21:30 BST on 6 October and is also availablehere on BBC iPlayer for the next 30 days.