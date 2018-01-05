Blind man's fog

Video

It has snowed in the UK recently. But other than it being colder and slippier, what other ways does weather affect people who can't see?

Find out why rain can be incredibly helpful when you are trying to orientate yourself. Why is wind so bad? And, other than drifting and slip hazards, how else does snow get in the way of those who can't see?

BBC Ouch's Emma Tracey and Damon Rose are joined by sound artist Amie Slavin to discuss how weather can radically affect the sound of the environment around you. All three are blind.

This is a repeat and was first broadcast in January 2017.

