Love me, love my wheels?

St Valentine's Day is almost here. It's a time for chocolates, champagne and swiping right. But disabled people often have some extra uncertainties to factor in.

When is the right time to tell your internet date that you are disabled - before you meet, or when you meet? And is it much harder to snag a date if you're disabled and also transgender, for instance?

Presenters Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty attempt to answer some of these questions with guests Mik Scarlet, Pipa Riggs, Mills and Boon author Ellie Darkin and Abbi Brown.

The producer is Damon Rose.

