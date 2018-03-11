Video

How often do tales of hitchhiking end with hopes of a Winter Paralympic medal?

Not often, I imagine. But for Plymouth snowboarder Ben Moore that’s exactly how he made it on to the first ever ParalympicsGB snowboarding team, after he missed the bus to work when he was living in Canada.

At the time Ben was coming to terms with a life-changing injury caused by a motorbike crash.

