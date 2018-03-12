Video

From DJs to cheerleaders and a Gangnam Style dance-off, the Paralympic snowboard cross competition was the place to be in Pyeongchang.

Three members of ParalympicsGB were competing - Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller and Owen Pick - but all three missed out on the medals.

Afterwards they had to head to the anti-doping tent to make sure they were free of banned substances, but why was being hydrated so bad for their tests?

