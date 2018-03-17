Video

Could you cover 60km on difficult terrain using just your arms?

British Nordic sit-skier Scott Meenagh has been working towards it this week in the Biathlon and Cross-Country events in Pyeongchang.

The former soldier is the first competitor ParalympicsGB has had in Nordic Skiing for 20 years.

Meenagh lost both legs after an explosion in Afghanistan.

Beth Rose talks to 5 live presenter JJ Chalmers, also a former soldier, about his time in rehab with the skier and about the time Scott tested out his new prosthetics on a log-flume.

A transcript will be available shortly.

