Ouch takeover: Inspirational speakers

Inspirational speaking and work has long been a part of the disability landscape. But how do you inspire without sounding like a cliché? It’s a confidence boosting takeover on this week’s BBC Ouch podcast.

Martyn Sibley and Amar Latif, both of whom are disabled, talk about how they try to instill positive thoughts in others, often using their own achievements to get people into a go-ahead mode. But they are both well aware that the word 'inspiration' can be used in a less than positive way when applied to disabled people.

