The man who must crawl through front door

Video

Since Richard’s leg was amputated, his two-storey house has become very difficult to get around.

His wheelchair does not fit through the front door, so he has to drag himself along the ground to get to his car. After several years he’s still waiting for a home both he and the council agree is appropriate.

To hear the full story listen to BBC Radio 5Live Investigates on Sunday at 1100 or catch up here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09wrdwq.