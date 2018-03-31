The artist who gives her drawings away for free to train passengers
Video

When Liz Atkin travels anywhere, she spends the journey sketching on any paper she can lay her hands on - and gives her artwork away for free.

It's a form of therapy that helps with the constant compulsion she feels to pick at her skin.

