Electronic voices: How Hawking let me talk too

Comedian Lost Voice Guy tells Ouch that the late Stephen Hawking made it more acceptable for people like him to speak in public with an electronic voice.

Also on this week's programme, should the professor's voice be used again by someone else? And the heat is getting turned up as we hear more stories from wheelchair-users like the BBC's Frank Gardner who have had their wheelchairs damaged when travelling by plane.

And, as we continue our programme dedicated to Stephen Hawking, we speak with Peter Benie. He is one of the team who helped create an exact copy of Hawking's beloved electronic voice because it was thought the original one which he had been using since the 80s, would break down. They managed to complete the long-running project just before he died.

Baroness Jane Campbell and journalist Ellis Palmer are in the studio.

Presented by Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty.

