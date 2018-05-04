Life in the dark shadow of Mini-Me

Video

Verne Troyer played Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films. Following his recent death, fellow short person Eugene Grant tells this week's Ouch podcast that Troyer's character normalised violent attacks against others with dwarfism.

Also on this week's show - as exam season gets underway, what’s it doing to your mental health? Hear how your teacher could have given you maths anxiety. And meet the artist who gives her drawings away as therapy.

Presented by Kate Monaghan and Simon Minty.

Photo: Verne Troyer - Credit: Reuters

Clip of Britain’s Got Talent courtesy FreemantleMedia.