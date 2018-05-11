Turning to snow to meet my mother

Video

Tatyana McFadden was born in Russia with spina bifida - a deformity of the spine - and placed in a Russian orphanage.

Aged six she was adopted by an American and became one of Team USA's most successful athletes.

In part two of an interview with the McFadden's, Tatyana's adopted mother, Deborah, talks about the rare illness which temporarily paralysed her from the neck down and Tatyana explains the snowy challenge she took on to meet up with her birth-mother.

Presented by Beth Rose with Tatyana and Deborah McFadden. A transcript of the podcast is available here.

You can listen to part one of the interview, From Russian orphan to Team USA, here.