Tell your story at Edinburgh Fringe

Everyone has a story to tell and this could be your chance to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on the BBC’s main stage.

BBC Ouch is presenting Storytelling Live on 9 August and wants you to be part of the show.

All you've got to do is tell a true story on the theme of Going Out (whatever that means to you) which relates to your disability or mental health challenge.

It’s as simple as that, but to help you along, we’ve got some top tips from award-winning comedy producer, Ed Morrish, about what makes a good story and how to make yours stand out. If you get through to the show, you’ll get to work with Ed before the performance.

Presented by Beth Rose with Ed Morrish, Frank Burton who performed at the event last year and Damon Rose from the BBC Ouch team.

If this opportunity sounds up your street take a closer look at the application requirements here and send your story to ouch@bbc.co.uk by 09:00 on 18 June.