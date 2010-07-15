Media player
Vince Cable sets out vision for higher education
Vince Cable has set out his vision for higher education in England, suggesting that a graduate tax could be brought in.
The business secretary said the idea could help universities increase their revenues, but admitted that there was "a long way to go in this debate".
15 Jul 2010
