Teachers in one-day strike over pensions and pay

Thousands of schools are closed across much of England as teachers strike over pay, pensions and jobs.

Teachers in London, Cumbria, the south east, north east and south west are taking part in the one-day strike.

The action is part of a continuing campaign of regional strikes involving members of the NUT and NASUWT unions.

Education minister David Laws described the strike as "bad for pupils and bad for parents" and said government policy would not change.

The BBC's Sarah Ransome reports from High Street Primary school in Plymouth where she spoke to parents who support and criticise the strike action.