Should teachers be paid on performance?

Thousands of schools are closed across much of England as teachers strike over pay, pensions and jobs.

One of the issues causing discontent is the government proposal to link teachers' salaries to performance in the classroom.

Tom Sherington, headteacher at the King Edward the 6th Grammar school in Chelmsford, told BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire that: "If you're good enough to teach, you're good enough to be paid the same as someone else."

However Steve Whiteley, head of the Landau Forte chain of academy schools in the Midlands, argued that performance related pay helps to "recognise and reward good practice."