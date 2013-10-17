David Laws: 'Unions losing the patience of the public'

Video

Minister of State for Schools David Laws says he is "very sad" that some teachers are on strike and says he believes the unions are "losing the patience of the public".

His comments come as thousands of schools are closed across much of England as teachers strike over pay, pensions and jobs.

Teachers in London, Cumbria, the South East, North East and South West are taking part in the one-day strike.

The action is part of a continuing campaign of regional strikes involving members of the NUT and NASUWT unions.