NASUWT: Teachers' strike action is 'lawfully justified'

Chris Keates the general secretary of the NASUWT (National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers) has defended teachers who have gone out on strike saying the action was lawfully justified.

It comes as thousands of schools are closed across much of England as teachers strike over pay, pensions and jobs.

The action is part of a continuing campaign of regional strikes involving members of the NUT and NASUWT unions.

Ms Keates told the BBC that teachers "deeply regret" inconveniencing parents but added there was "nothing unprofessional about lawfully showing your anger and frustration at the attacks on teachers that actually are attacks on children and young people".