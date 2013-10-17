Strike closes thousands of schools

Video

Thousands of schools have been closed across much of England as teachers took part in a strike over pay, pensions and jobs.

Teachers in London, Cumbria, the South East, North East and South West took part in the strike, with 3,492 schools shut or partially closed.

The action was part of a continuing campaign of regional strikes involving members of the NUT and NASUWT unions.

Prime Minister David Cameron said the strike was "inconvenient for parents" and "not good for pupils' education".

Gillian Hargreaves reports.