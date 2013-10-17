Free schools system is 'a recipe for disaster' says Union

Video

A spokesman for the National Union of Teachers (NUT) has said he is "not surprised" that a Al-Madinah free school in Derby has been described as "dysfunctional" by Ofsted.

Speaking to the BBC's Olivia Richwald, NUT regional officer Nick Raine described the free school model as a "recipe for disaster, chaos and anarchy".

Al-Madinah school has been rated inadequate in every category within a year of it opening.

The report says teachers there are inexperienced and have not been provided with proper training, and that the school requires special measures.

The government has said that the school must take "immediate action".