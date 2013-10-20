Clegg free school plan dismissed

Video

Conservative Education Minister Liz Truss has rejected Liberal Democrat calls for tighter controls on free schools in England.

Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said the schools should employ only qualified teachers and adhere to the national curriculum

But Ms Truss said it was a "shame" some Lib Dems did not back free schools, and that the "whole point" was that "they have these freedoms... that's what's helping them outperform maintained schools".