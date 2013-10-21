Willetts outlines plans to cope with university demand

Video

The universities minister has warned that the number of places at UK universities will have to rise by a quarter to meet demand over the next 20 years.

Conservative David Willetts said his prediction is largely based on the effects of the current baby boom and higher education standards.

Mr Willetts told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "There's pressure in our nursery places and primary schools, so there'll be pressure on our universities in 10 years time."

"We've already removed some of the old controls that used to be on the numbers at individual universities so that the popular ones can expand... and we may also see the formation of new universities."