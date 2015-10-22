Video
Students want more mental health support
Record numbers of students are beginning university this term, making the big emotional step of a new independent life, with many living away from home for the first time.
But there are warnings of rising numbers of students struggling to cope with life on campus, with sharp rises in the demand for counselling.
And there are questions about whether universities are providing enough support for emotional and mental health problems.
BBC News education correspondent Sean Coughlan reports
22 Oct 2015
