Seven-year-old pupils in England face national testing
The education secretary Nicky Morgan has announced plans to strengthen testing for primary school pupils in England.
She will consult on whether to re-introduce national tests for seven-year-olds as part of measures aimed at tackling underachievement.
Mrs Morgan also wants to recruit a pool of elite teachers, over a period of five years, who would work in areas with low exam results.
03 Nov 2015
- From the section Education & Family