Scuffles break out in London at student tuition fees protest
Scuffles have broken out in London during a student protest march calling for the abolition of tuition fees and the retention of maintenance grants.
The "free education" march came to a stop outside the Department for Business Innovation and Skills.
A spokesman for the department said it was "committed to ensuring everyone with the potential to benefit from higher education has the opportunity to do so, regardless of their background".
04 Nov 2015
